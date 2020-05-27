Rowlett Academy hosts parade celebration for graduating students

Rowlett Parade
By ABC7 Staff | May 27, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 11:04 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Students from Rowlett Elementary and Middle School are celebrating graduation this week.

Staff from the schools held a special graduation on Wednesday for fifth and eighth graders.

Special signs were placed in students’ yards to celebrate their moving on to the next level of education.

One family with a fifth and an eighth grader graduating received a special shout out by the school.

The school hopes to have all students back on campus by the Fall school year.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.