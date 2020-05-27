Rain chances increasing for the coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Bertha has been downgraded to a tropical depression and has left us with thick sticky tropical air.
Winds rotating around a huge upper level low over the the storm center has left us with SW winds lately. That really brings up the humidity for the Suncoast. Dew point temperatures were in the upper 70′s on Wednesday which translates to oppressive conditions when you factor in the temperature.
The heat index at one point was in the low 100′s in some areas east of I-75 on Wednesday. For Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with a good chance for mainly inland storms but one or two will make a break toward the coast later in the day.
The high on Thursday will be in the upper 80′s near the coast and low 90′s elsewhere. With the high humidity it will feel a lot warmer.
Friday we start to transition to SE winds which will bring storms back toward the W. coast in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly cloudy skies are expected with a high around 90.
Saturday look for scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and an high around 90. The rain chance is at 50%.
Sunday some slightly drier air looks to slide in and knocks our rain chances down to 20%. Temperatures will stay warm through Monday with a high near 90.
