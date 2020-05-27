Manatee County issues boil water advisory

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory due to a main break.
The advisory is for customers on 58th St from Holmes Blvd. to Marina Dr. including City of Holmes Beach Police dept. When water is restored, you should boil all water used for drinking and cooking for at least one minute.
The precautionary notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has shown the water to be safe, normally 24-48 hours.
