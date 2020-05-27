Manatee County figuring out ways to help businesses and the unemployed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As the state re-opens local leaders are trying to figure out how to safely bring back the economy.
Manatee County ranks in the top 20 counties with the highest unemployment rate in the state.
County leaders say 56% of businesses in the county are retail and services.
"That's a really big hit," said Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity Director for Manatee County, Geri Lopez.
New numbers from the state show a 13-point-five percent unemployment rate in Manatee County.
"This is going to be a long road to recovery so we really needed to look into multiple phases and multiple approaches in more of a short term, midterm, and long-term of what we can do," said Lopez.
County leaders are working on a program called Manatee Cares Housing Assistance that will use state and federal funds to give direct assistance with rent, mortgage and utilities.
"The exciting thing about that is that we also have a worker retraining program as a part of that," said Lopez.
She says it will also help identify new kinds of jobs.
That program is scheduled to launch in June.
"We're also in the process in identifying some resources and of course partners to try to figure out who can help us do what," said Lopez.
She says the county is putting out a business survey to see what the needs are and how how they can accomplish that.
The survey will be out early next week.
You can visit this page for other resource being made available by the county.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.