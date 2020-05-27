Manatee County announces summer camp registration, curbside library material pickup

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Registration for Manatee County’s Summer Blast Camp opened Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Summer Blast Camp will be held at the G.T. Bray Park Recreation Center and the John H. Marble Recreation Center starting Monday, June 1. Parks and Natural Resources’ popular outdoor specialty camps will be offered at some County preserves starting June 8.
Registration is expected to fill quickly. Beginning at 5 p.m., parents can register here.
The County also announced that curbside library materials will be available on Monday as part of Manatee County’s safe, phased reopening to the public.
