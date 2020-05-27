NerdWallet: Looking for safer ways to pay? Go contactless

Mobile devices are also usually equipped with NFC technology, allowing you to use a wallet app such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Apple Pay to make payments with a retailer. These wallet apps either come with your smartphone or can be downloaded, and they can be used with smartphones or smart accessories like the Apple Watch. Set up a mobile wallet by entering payment card information into the secure wallet app; to use, hold the unlocked smartphone up to a payment terminal and confirm. The total will be withdrawn from the payment card on file.