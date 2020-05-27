Florida confirms 52,634 positive COVID-19 tests

(WWSB) - In its Wednesday morning update, the Florida Department of Health confirms that 52,634 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There are also 2,319 deaths reported.
It’s an increase of 60 reported deaths from Tuesday’s totals. Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly said that numbers can be staggered depending on when different labs process results.
Here are the totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 996 Residents: 989 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 7
Conditions and Care Deaths: 93 Hospitalizations* Residents: 206 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 55
Gender: Male: 419 (42%) Female: 569 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 184 (19%) White: 658 (67%) Other: 72 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 75 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 234 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 637 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 118 (12%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 598 Residents: 581 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 76 Hospitalizations* Residents: 164 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 65
Gender: Male: 244 (42%) Female: 337 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 44 (8%) White: 467 (80%) Other: 37 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 33 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 50 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 463 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 68 (12%)
