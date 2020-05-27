Disney World announces plans to re-open in July

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - The House of Mouse could be back open in July if all goes according to plan.
Disney World announced Wednesday that it hopes to begin a phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11.
Both Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando presented their proposals to an Orange County task force on Wednesday. July 11 is the proposed date for the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom portions of the parks.
EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will re-open on July 15.
Housekeeping changes for safety, including social distancing and a mask requirement will be in place. Last week, Disney World allowed third-party businesses at its Disney Springs dining and shopping complex to open with the new restrictions.
The company’s ticketing software is already accepting reservations for July.
