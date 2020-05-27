Deputies investigating two burglaries that took place at two Bradenton businesses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating two burglaries that occurred at two Bradenton businesses earlier this week.
Deputies say that $400,000 worth of equipment from Yellowfin Boats and a flatbread truck was stolen Coating Application Technologies. It is unknown if both of these crimes are connected to each other.
According to deputies, on Monday an employee of Yellowfin Boats went there to conduct a check on the business that has been closed since May 22.
Reports say that when the employee arrived he noticed an overhead was open and he urgently contacted his supervisor and the owner.
Deputies say it appeared that the company’s forklift was used to remove approximately eight or more Mercury boat engines and unknown amount of Yamaha boat engines from the floor. Several cabinets that had GPS and marine electronics inside of them were broken into and approximately $400,000 worth of equipment was taken.
Deputies say on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. they responded to Coating Application Technologies, a nearby business close to Yellowfin Boats after receiving information about a stolen flatbed truck.
According to deputies, the truck, a 2005 ISUZU, was last seen at the location on Saturday, May 23, around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies say that both cases are currently being investigated and trying to determine if both crimes are connected.
Anyone with any information about either of these incidents should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
