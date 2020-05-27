COVID-19 Postponing Fairy Tale Weddings for Suncoast Couples

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a typical spring on the Suncoast, we'd be seeing wedding ceremonies almost every weekend. However, many couples this year are faced with the harsh reality that their wedding will be postponed or cancelled because of COVID-19. It’s been months since large events have been prohibited by the CDC, and even as we begin to re-open all of our businesses, being able to pick or re-pick a wedding date is still very uncertain.
“That fairytale wedding is kind of a big deal for a lot of us, so this pandemic has really ruined that for a lot of people. I would be so sad if I had to go through this all over again,” Ciara Bloomfield, whom was supposed to get married on April 4th, expressed.
Bloomfield is one of thousands of brides that spent more than a year planning her special day, to only get it canceled by COVID-19.
“Once the lockdown began, of course, all our spring evens got moved. The wedding industry totally shut down here in Sarasota and nationwide,” Maria Brandy, owner of Choreographed Events in Sarasota, said.
Planning a wedding is exciting, but can be very stressful. Especially now, since there are no guidelines to follow on when large parties will be allowed.
“When you have events with multiple vendors, you’re just hoping that you can find a mutually convenient date where all the vendors you have under contract are available,” Brady explained.
As of right now, in Florida and on the Suncoast, you cannot have an event with more than 10 people. This has forced many couples to either have a smaller ceremony or move to an outside venue.
“A lot of our couples have downsized, so we actually had one bride who was planning on getting married on a cruise ship, but she eloped and it was just two of them,” Tina Gebel, owner of Florida Sun Weddings, tells us.
However, most are postponing their wedding to a date that’s months from now. Ciara Bloomfield and her fiancé decided to move their wedding date to April 24, 2021.
“We want everybody to be completely over this. Financially this affected a lot of people, and we want to make sure that our friends and family can make it that are in other states and overseas, so we want all of this to be done and gone,” Bloomfield explained.
Plus, some engaged couples are just canceling it all together. However, that may come with a cost.
“Event insurance. We’ve had a number of clients who have asked to purchase this to protect them from cancellations, but unfortunately, under the policy, once a pandemic has been announced, no event insurance will cover the cancellation,” said Brady.
There is no word yet on which phase of the governor’s reopening plan will include large events such as weddings.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.