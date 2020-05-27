COVID-19 Postponing Fairy Tale Weddings for Suncoast Couples

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a typical spring on the Suncoast, we'd be seeing wedding ceremonies almost every weekend. However, many couples this year are faced with the harsh reality that their wedding will be postponed or cancelled because of COVID-19. It’s been months since large events have been prohibited by the CDC, and even as we begin to re-open all of our businesses, being able to pick or re-pick a wedding date is still very uncertain.