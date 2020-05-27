City of Palmetto postponing Fourth of July festivities

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) announced on Wednesday that festivities that were planned for Independence Day have been postponed.
This is being done as an effort to protect the event patrons during these times of uncertainty.
This includes the Fourth of July concert, but the headlining act that was scheduled for this year, Wynonna and the Big Noise, has already agreed to reschedule for Independence Day in 2021.
The city says that fireworks are still expected to be sent up on Labor Day weekend.
