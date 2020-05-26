Walk-up COVID-19 testing site added in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management will open a new walk-up COVID-19 test center in Manatee County on Thursday, May 27.
The testing-site will be located at Lincoln Park, 501 17th street in Bradenton. Adults ages 18 and older with a valid ID can be tested with no appointment daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until 200 test kits have been administered.
The site will be open for at least 14 days. The tests are free to the public.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.