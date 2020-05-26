Sarasota County releases guidelines for summer camps, recreation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials released more information on outdoor and indoor recreation centers and summer camps going forward for the Phase 1 re-opening.
Last week, Gov. DeSantis issued an executive order allowing youth sports and recreation activities. He did advise local city and county governments to make decisions based on COVID-19 numbers in their respective areas.
Here is the latest from the county:
𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗦 Online and drop-off registrations for both specialty and day camp programs will open June 8. Five weekly summer camp sessions will begin June 29. Specialty camps scheduled June 1 through June 28 are canceled. A sixth week of camp will be offered at Colonial Oaks and Woodmere Park from Aug. 3-7 (pending registrations and staff availability).
𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗢𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 All indoor reservations canceled through June 14. This includes the Venice Community Center. Reservations at Laurel Park, Longwood Park, and Bee Ridge Park from June 1 through Aug. 9 are canceled due to summer camps. Reservations at Colonial Oaks Park and Woodmere Park from June 1 through Aug. 16 are canceled due to summer camp programs.
𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗧𝗦/𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗗𝗢𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗦 Outdoor courts including basketball, volleyball and shuffleboard will reopen May 30. This includes Hecksher Park in Venice. Reservations will not be accepted without a reactivation plan. Playgrounds remain closed at this time. Pavilions where available and appropriate, will be opened on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations have been canceled through June 14. All special events and one-time reservations outdoor are canceled through June 14.
𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗦/𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦 Tournament play may resume June 14, pending submission/approval of reactivation plans. Local league play and ongoing reservations may resume June 1 with submission/approval of reactivation plans.
