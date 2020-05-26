Sarasota County releases guidelines for summer camps, recreation

𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗧𝗦/𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗗𝗢𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗦 Outdoor courts including basketball, volleyball and shuffleboard will reopen May 30. This includes Hecksher Park in Venice. Reservations will not be accepted without a reactivation plan. Playgrounds remain closed at this time. Pavilions where available and appropriate, will be opened on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations have been canceled through June 14. All special events and one-time reservations outdoor are canceled through June 14.