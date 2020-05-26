North Sarasota family with three graduates honors them with banner in the front yard of their home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the old saying goes a picture is worth a thousand words. The banner in the front yard of the Brink family home in North Sarasota tells a story. Since the pandemic has changed everything, including graduations for the class of 2020, this is their way of recognizing the three graduates in their family.
“I saw that our kids were not going to have a normal graduation ceremony and decided instead to celebrate by putting a banner out front, so that everybody in our neighborhood could see that they were graduating,” said Domonique Brink, the mother.
What’s even more unique is the three graduates from the Brink family are at three different levels of education. Eleanor graduating from law school, Gabriel from college and Abagail from high school and SCF dual enrollment. The graduates are grateful for this gesture from their parents.
“I think it was a really fun idea and it really touched me that they thought of that, and wanted to get us out there for everyone,” said Abagail Brink.
Domonique Brink and her husband say they are very proud with what their children have accomplished, especially having to maneuver their way through online classes.
“We’re just really glad that they stuck it through," said Domonique Brink. "They have such great attitudes about this whole thing, never got upset about the fact they didn’t have a ceremony, they took it in stride.”
