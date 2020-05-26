Nik Wallenda staging Daredevil Rally Drive-In Thrill Show in June at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast’s very own “king of the high wire,” Nik Wallenda, will be staging a Daredevil Rally Drive-In Thrill Show for back-to-back weekends in June at Nathan Benderson Park. ABC7 is excited to sponsor this event.
“We wanted to provide quality family entertainment during what has been a tough time for our nation and the world,” Nik said.
The shows will take place on the weekends of June 5-7 and June 11-14 and the shows will feature Nik, his wife Erendira, and a group of internationally renowned daredevil performers. This includes FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, a wheel of steel and a human cannonball.
“After touring the globe, I’ve made friends with some of the greatest daredevils of our time," Nik said. "For this special performance, I’ve invited all of them to unite together in one place. I wanted my hometown of Sarasota to experience a show like nothing that’s ever been seen before.”
The show times are the following:
- Friday, June 5, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 6, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 7, 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 12, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 13, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 14, 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
The viewing option will be similar to that of a drive-in movie while watching from a vehicle. Tickets for the shows may be purchased at this website.
