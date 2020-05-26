Mega Pantry drive-thru food distribution feeds hundreds of families

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of families in Manatee County will have food on their tables and it’s all thanks to Feeding Tampa Bay.
Many families say all can do is thank the non-profit for the free groceries that were provided on Tuesday evening.
$75 worth of groceries were put into the trunks of cars as they drove by in the parking of State College of Florida Bradenton.
Bryan Booker is a single father who is disabled says the Pandemic has hurt him financially.
“It’s been trying. Since everything is tight. Money is tight it’s been a lot of confliction because of the pandemic”. says Booker.
Now having food in the fridge is one less thing he has to worry about.
“It’s a wonderful feeling of relief. I don’t have to worry about where I’m gonna find my next meal and feed my children and all of that. So to me, I’m relieved because of something like this”. says Booker.
Since the Conronavirus Pandemic hit, the non-profit says they have seen a 400% increase of families who need help making ends meet.
“In Manatee County they typically have about 45,000 folks who are food insecure just because of the event of Covid the last 10 weeks or so, it’s jumped up to 62,000 folks who are in food insecure”. says Thomas Mantz who is the President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay.
Feeding Tampa Bay will be back at SCF Bradenton on June 2nd, distributing groceries from 3:30 to 6 pm.
