Manatee Strong: ‘This is how we roll’ parade planned for Thursday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will celebrate the end of the school year with a county-wide school convoy, which will include schools buses, principals and personnel.
All residents and families are invited to watch the parade on Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to join the celebration.
The parade will kickoff at Robert G. Matzke Support Complex, located at 1 Matzke Way in Bradenton.
Here is the expected schedule:
9:05 a.m. Leave Matzke Support Complex
9:07 a.m. Francis Wakeland Support Center [Bus Loop], 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton
9:16 a.m. Southeast High School [Bus Loop]
9:23 a.m. Daughtrey Elementary School via Oneco
9:29 a.m. Bayshore Elementary School via Bayshore Gardens
9:31 a.m. Bayshore High School [Bus Loop]
9:44 a.m. Manatee High School
9:51 a.m. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School
9:59 a.m. Palmetto High School
10:23 a.m. Virgil Mills Elementary and Buffalo Creek Middle School in Parrish
10:30 a.m. Parrish Community High School
10:43 a.m. Annie Lucy Williams Elementary School
10:54 a.m. Lakewood Ranch High School and MTC-East Campus
11:15 a.m. Braden River High School and MTC-Main Campus
11:28 a.m. Return to Matzke Support Complex
Supporters urged to follow CDC guidelines while gathering. Share your photos online by using #ManateeStrong or #WeManatee.
