Manatee Strong: ‘This is how we roll’ parade planned for Thursday

Manatee Strong 2020 Parade announced. (Source: Manatee Schools)
By ABC7 Staff | May 26, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 10:50 AM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will celebrate the end of the school year with a county-wide school convoy, which will include schools buses, principals and personnel.

All residents and families are invited to watch the parade on Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to join the celebration.

The parade will kickoff at Robert G. Matzke Support Complex, located at 1 Matzke Way in Bradenton.

Here is the expected schedule:

9:05 a.m. Leave Matzke Support Complex

9:07 a.m. Francis Wakeland Support Center [Bus Loop], 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton

9:16 a.m. Southeast High School [Bus Loop]

9:23 a.m. Daughtrey Elementary School via Oneco

9:29 a.m. Bayshore Elementary School via Bayshore Gardens

9:31 a.m. Bayshore High School [Bus Loop]

9:44 a.m. Manatee High School

9:51 a.m. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School

9:59 a.m. Palmetto High School

10:23 a.m. Virgil Mills Elementary and Buffalo Creek Middle School in Parrish

10:30 a.m. Parrish Community High School

10:43 a.m. Annie Lucy Williams Elementary School

10:54 a.m. Lakewood Ranch High School and MTC-East Campus

11:15 a.m. Braden River High School and MTC-Main Campus

11:28 a.m. Return to Matzke Support Complex

Supporters urged to follow CDC guidelines while gathering. Share your photos online by using #ManateeStrong or #WeManatee.

