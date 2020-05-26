Manatee County Schools to continue food programs over summer vacation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County announced Tuesday that its Food and Nutrition Services will continue to feed kids this summer for free.
For 13 years, the Summer BreakSpot program has been helping provide nourishment for Manatee County children during the long summer months. This program provides free meals for kids at multiple locations starting on June 1.
This service is not based on income status and all kids and teens, 18 and under, will be able to participate. This program was designed by the U.S.D.A to ensure that children have access to nutrition during the summer. Kids can pick up food at the drive-thru sites at 23 schools, Monday – Friday, serving 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Quick Grab n’ Go meals will be available for drive-up or walk-up. Children must be present to receive the meals at any of the locations.
Meals will also be delivered by 3 mobile feeding buses and 2 mobile “Caboose” food vehicles (provided in partnership by Tropicana), to multiple locations in Bradenton and Palmetto.
FIND THE NEAREST SUMMER BREAKSPOT LOCATION NEAR YOU:
CALL: 211
TEXT: FLKIDSMEALS to 211-211
VISIT: SummerFoodFlorida.org
For more information about the Summer BreakSpot contact the Food & Nutrition Services Office (941) 739-5700 or visit ManateeSchoolFood.net.
