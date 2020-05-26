Manatee County Schools to continue food programs over summer vacation

This service is not based on income status and all kids and teens, 18 and under, will be able to participate. This program was designed by the U.S.D.A to ensure that children have access to nutrition during the summer. Kids can pick up food at the drive-thru sites at 23 schools, Monday – Friday, serving 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Quick Grab n’ Go meals will be available for drive-up or walk-up. Children must be present to receive the meals at any of the locations.