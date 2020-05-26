First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns today with afternoon showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A broad surface low and trough with upper level energy approaching from the west will continue to keep unsettled weather across Florida. On the Suncoast we will watch Some slightly drier air aloft moves into the area and brings more morning and afternoon sunshine. This will heat the Suncoast and push afternoon highs into the upper 80′s today. With high dew points our afternoon will feel muggy and feels like temperatures will move into the mid 90′s. At the surface and mid-levels the moisture remains high and, with the heating of the day, there will be a few isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. But the rain chance is only 20% today. Compare that with yesterdays 90%.