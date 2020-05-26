First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns today with afternoon showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A broad surface low and trough with upper level energy approaching from the west will continue to keep unsettled weather across Florida. On the Suncoast we will watch Some slightly drier air aloft moves into the area and brings more morning and afternoon sunshine. This will heat the Suncoast and push afternoon highs into the upper 80′s today. With high dew points our afternoon will feel muggy and feels like temperatures will move into the mid 90′s. At the surface and mid-levels the moisture remains high and, with the heating of the day, there will be a few isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. But the rain chance is only 20% today. Compare that with yesterdays 90%.
For the rest of the week the low will lift to the northeast along the Atlantic coast and be watched by the National Hurricane Center for the unlikely possibility of tropical development as it heads toward the Georgia and Carolina’s. Another upper level low will spin toward up in the Gulf and keep rain chances in the forecast each day. Early next week an approaching front will bring some slightly drier air to Florida.
