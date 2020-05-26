Despite Memorial Day weekend visitors, local business says it’ll take a while to recover

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Memorial Day weekend helped bring some customers back into stores that had their doors closed for the past few weeks.
Barbara Pugliese, who is the owner of the store Just Because on St. Armands Circle, said over the weekend they saw many locals as well as visitors in their store. But despite people coming out, she said it will take weeks if not months for things to get back to normal.
Pugliese said her store's business dropped about 90% from the Coronavirus. The timing of the pandemic was especially hard for the store, with March and April being its biggest months for revenue.
"We're very lucky that we got the PPP, we got the EIDL loans, we also applied for the Sarasota. But we're in a very high rent district, so those are great but we still have a lot of expenditures. You know it's costly to run a business. So yes those are helpful but we still need to you know generate income in order to stay here," Pugliese said.
Many other stores and restaurants in St. Armands Circle have the same concerns.
"All of us have really been trying to do everything possible to get people out here. The restaurants have really stepped up you know making sure it's a safe environment. A lot of the retailers, even us, we're putting things on sale. We even did outside racks on Saturday too so if you didn't want to necessarily come into the store you could shop outside. So just trying to make it comfortable. But we're all here helping each other just trying to make it a positive experience," said Pugliese.
She went on to say a way people can help is to shop local. When you shop local, the money you’re spending stays in your community and helps out people in your area.
