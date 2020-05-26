Another early tropical system developing?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of disturbed weather is being watched closely by the National Hurricane Center. An area of low pressure continues to spin near NE Florida and has a 30% chance of developing into the 2nd. tropical cyclone of the season.
The chances are slim due to some shear and a mid to upper level low close to it. This should keep it from developing anytime soon., Besides these two factors it is too close to land which should inhibit its ability to develop.
For the Suncoast it has changed the wind flow. Now we will see a SW wind on Wednesday which favors a few showers or coastal thunderstorms during the morning and early afternoon and then the focus of storms shifts to inland areas away from the coastal communities.
With a SW wind we warm only into the mid 80′s but with much higher humidity it will still feel like the mid 90′s through the afternoon.
Wednesday night partly cloudy with a lows in the mid 70′s to start the day on Thursday.
Thursday the winds shift to the south and this will warm things up and allow for a few showers and isolated storms mainly inland areas. The high on Thursday will be in the upper 80′s.
By Friday the traditional pattern sets up with generally SE winds during the morning and early afternoon followed by a sea breeze which will allow for mainly afternoon and early evening storms along the coast. The rain chance on Friday is at 40%.
The weekend looks like more of the same as we will see on Friday with a little less chance for storms on Sunday due to some drier air that may move in.
Remember the official start of hurricane season is June 1st. ABC7 will be airing “Surviving a Hurricane” on Sunday at 5 p.m. and then again on Monday at 7 p.m. Be sure to tune in and take notes on the new guidelines due to Covid19 when it comes to evacuations.
