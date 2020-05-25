Weather impacts beach crowds and parking on Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Memorial Day Monday, many beachgoers were out on the sand underneath the cloudy skies.
At Cortez beach, a beachgoer tells ABC 7 News that there were moderate crowds, and people were practicing their social distancing.
According to Holmes Beach police, their beach parking lots were not as full on Monday as they were over the weekend.
Meanwhile On Longboat key, the weather helped regulated parking and beach crowds.
“It started out rather slow because of the weather, look like it was going to be bad, and then it picked up to a pretty normal Memorial Day. The weather helped us out yesterday, because of all that rain so we didn’t have nearly as much people yesterday". says Longboat Key Police Chief, Peter Cummings.
While parking may have been an issue over the weekend, beachgoers didn’t have much of that problem on Monday.
