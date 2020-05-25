Memorial Day weekend draws crowds to Suncoast beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Memorial Day weekend got off to a hot start. Then came the rain and the clouds. While a few folks said they’d rather stay at home, others went to the beaches instead.
“Have a good time, it is Memorial Day weekend,” said Sarasota resident Tony Feudo.
It’s three days most people look forward to, the unofficial start of the summer. Just in time for this holiday, Lido Beach reopened to the public, becoming a hot destination.
“We found our own little corner away from everybody to work out,” he said.
Even the bad weather did not stop beach goers like Tony and Angel Feudo from enjoying the sand and the salt spray, while breaking a sweat.
“I would definitely say sit away from the crowds and at least keep six feet apart. It’s nice to see most people are doing that,” said Angel.
“Have a good time, it is Memorial Day weekend, it is the beach but we all want to be safe and not endanger others so we’re just here to have a good time,” said Tony
It’s been weeks since other beaches on the Suncoast reopened. They initially reopened for essential activities. Days later, beach goers were allowed to sit in or lay down on the sand to enjoy the sun. Meanwhile, it was anticipated to be a crowded this weekend.
On Sunday at 11 a.m., Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced the parking lot at Siesta Beach was packed.
Miles south, near Venice Beach, restaurants expanded their outside dining area all the way to the sidewalk. They couldn’t have asked for a better time.
“We’re certainly have gotten busier and busier as the days go on," said Collin Pidgon, Assistant Manager at TJ Carney’s.
Restaurants and retailers are now operating at 50% capacity. While the rain did slow some business down on Sunday, some restaurant owners say it’s not as slow as it was before.
“We probably doubled than what we were getting. We were just doing takeout which is really good and I hope really soon we can go to 75 or 100 [percent],” said Andrew Ford, owner of The Soda Fountain.
