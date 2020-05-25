Memorial Day Tributes go virtual in the midst of the pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On this Memorial Day we remember and honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.
This year the way in which we're honoring our military is looking different because of the pandemic.
Tributes on the Suncoast made a shift to the virtual world as different organizations and National Cemeteries used social media to bring people together.
Sarasota National Cemetery representatives say they have more views on their FB live than their usual Memorial Day Tribute attendance.
“During these unprecedented times let us take a moment to reflect on the liberties and freedoms we all too often take for granted,” said Sen. Joe Gruters.
These are some of the 1.3 million Americans that have died in the pursuit of freedom since the Revolutionary War.
"These statistics cannot be personalized. Unless of course you have known one of these fallen heroes by name, by face or have touched your own heart or soul," said North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell.
From North Port
To Manatee County and Sarasota National Cemetery:
"What is the same this year is our dedication to remembering the ultimate sacrifice made by military service members who gave their lives for the liberties we enjoy."
While Memorial Day may not look like years prior online tributes helped honor our heroes.
On a similar token, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs launched a Veterans Legacy Memorial where friends and loved ones of fallen service men and women can share a memory or story.
“A new website for posting love notes and letters of appreciation to the 3.7 million veterans laid to rest in national cemeteries,” said Sarasota National Cemetery Director, John M. Rosentrater in an email last week.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.