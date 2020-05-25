Former US Rep. Allen West out of hospital after Texas crash

Former US Rep. Allen West out of hospital after Texas crash
Former Florida Rep. Allen West speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington, Thursday, June 19, 2014. (Source: AP Photo/Molly Riley)
May 25, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 5:25 PM

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida has been released from a Texas hospital after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash.

A post on his Facebook page said he was released Monday.

West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.