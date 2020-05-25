Florida now has over 52,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases

By ABC7 Staff | May 22, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 2:28 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has updated its latest COVID-19 statistics, confirming 52,255 positive COVID-19 cases involving 50,916 Florida residents.

The DOH also confirmed 2,259 deaths in its daily 11 a.m. update. It’s an increase of seven fatal cases from yesterday’s total. Data in COVID-19 testing can be delayed due to multiple labs processing results at different rates.

Here are the latest case totals in the Suncoast:

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 990 Residents: 983 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 7

Conditions and Care Deaths: 91 Hospitalizations* Residents: 204 Non-Residents: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56

Gender: Male: 416 (42%) Female: 566 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)

Race: Black: 184 (19%) White: 647 (66%) Other: 72 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 80 (8%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 230 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 631 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 122 (12%)

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 594 Residents: 577 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17

Conditions and Care Deaths: 73 Hospitalizations* Residents: 163 Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 65

Gender: Male: 241 (42%) Female: 335 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)

Race: Black: 44 (8%) White: 462 (80%) Other: 37 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 34 (6%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 49 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 459 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 69 (12%)

