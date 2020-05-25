First Alert Weather: A soggy Memorial Day on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deep tropical moisture combine with an upper level low and surface trough to produce very good chances for showers and thunderstorms today. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. It will not be a complete rain out, as the rains will come in waves, and the second half of the day will be wetter with a risk of stronger storms. Expect cloudy skies for most of the day with only a bit of sun in the breaks in the clouds from time to time. with the heavy rain possible the total amounts could be two or three inches. The winds will also be breezy and a Small Craft Advisory will be in effect,