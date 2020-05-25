First Alert Weather: Monday, May 25, 2020 - A warming trend ahead with daily rain chances through the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Models are indicating at a few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms to continue through evening. However, dry air aloft will begin to overrun the deep tropical moisture that is in place. This will allow rain to taper off before midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Atmospheric moisture won’t be as high tomorrow allowing for a few peaks of sunshine to return across the Suncoast. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-80s. As dew points remain on the muggy side, feel-like temperatures will be in the mid-90s. A sea breeze could initiate a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening, but will remain isolated to scattered across the region. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Be aware of any thunderstorms that could develop along the coast in the afternoon. Seas will be at 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
