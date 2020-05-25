First Alert Weather: Monday, May 25, 2020 - A warming trend ahead with daily rain chances through the week

Atmospheric moisture won’t be as high tomorrow allowing for a few peaks of sunshine to return across the Suncoast. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-80s. As dew points remain on the muggy side, feel-like temperatures will be in the mid-90s. A sea breeze could initiate a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening, but will remain isolated to scattered across the region. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph.