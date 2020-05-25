Final construction phases begin for the Robinson Preserve Expansion

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, the final construction phases for the Robinson Preserve Expansion began.
Public access area will be closed, but all other trails into the preserve will stay open.
During construction, fishery habitats will be improved and native plants will be installed.
Crews will also be working on new pavilions, restrooms, kayak storage tubes and more.
This project is being funded through a combination of grants from the NOAA Southwest Florida Water Management District and FWC.
The total is just under three million dollars and is expected to take seven months to complete.
