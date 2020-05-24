Police respond to large crowds, shooting in Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a crowd of more than 200 people gathered on a beachside road despite pandemic restrictions and were seen partying and dancing.
Police said fights and a shooting erupted Saturday around the same Daytona Beach commercial area injuring several people.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared helicopter images showing large crowds surrounding a car as men stand on the sunroof and out the windows throwing money around.
The Daytona Beach Police Department says the shooting was related to the beach incident.
