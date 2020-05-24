North Port community coming together to help local veteran organization

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Justin Willis posted on Facebook calling on the community to come out on Monday, May 25th, to help save the American Legion Post 254 in North Port.
The organization is a safe place for veterans where they can come to talk, share stories, and catch up with other local veterans.
Local officials, restaurants, and businesses donated supplies for a curbside lunch fundraiser.
Post 254 was forced to close its doors back in March when the pandemic hit.
“Their St. Patrick’s day event got canceled on the day of St Patrick’s and they had money invested in that, so they kind of took a bit of loss that they weren’t expecting". says Willis.
Their doors are still closed because they were not apart of the state’s Phase 1 Reopening plan.
“They’ve got a little bar and restaurant that you can go and have some food or drink when the post is open. Because they are not a restaurant or service, and they are a private organization, they weren’t able to open back up yet". explains Willis.
He says the American Legion Post 254 reopening is important to the North Port Community, especially for the former Commissioner and late Althea “Buddy” Hughes.
“My adoptive grandmother who just recently passed away was an auxiliary for many years, Buddy Hughes. She was a big part of the legion for many years. She was a commissioner here in North Port she supported our veterans and in everything that she did”.
The curbside boxed lunch fundraiser will be on Monday May 25th, at the American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St.
From Noon to 3 p.m. adult lunch is pulled pork for $8 and kids hotdog lunch is $5.
100% of the donations will go to the American Legion Post 254 in North Port.
