Florida now has over 50,800 confirmed coronavirus cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has updated its latest COVID-19 statistics, confirming 50,867 positive COVID-19 cases involving 49,547 Florida residents.
The DOH also confirmed 2,237 deaths in its daily 11 a.m. update. It’s an increase of five fatal cases from yesterday’s total. Data in COVID-19 testing can be delayed due to multiple labs processing results at different rates.
Here are the latest case totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 975 Residents: 968 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 7
Conditions and Care Deaths: 91 Hospitalizations* Residents: 203 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 408 (42%) Female: 559 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 183 (19%) White: 632 (65%) Other: 71 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 82 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 215 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 626 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 127 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 586 Residents: 569 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 73 Hospitalizations* Residents: 161 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 65
Gender: Male: 237 (42%) Female: 331 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 43 (8%) White: 459 (81%) Other: 36 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 31 (5%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 47 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 457 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 65 (11%)
