Florida man charged after runaway toddler is seen on highway

By Associated Press | May 24, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 3:31 PM

FLOROSA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested after a driver spotted a runaway toddler in diapers on a highway near midnight.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the man had put the 2-year-old child in bed and was checking emails but didn’t realize the boy had escaped.

A deputy noticed the garage door and interior door were open.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday that 43-year old Micah Adkins is facing a child neglect charge.

He said the toddler had also escaped three days ago and the garage door had been left open.

The child was found in a nearby car wash.

