First Alert Weather: Sunday, May 24, 2020 - A soggy Memorial Day with isolated strong storms possible

It’ll be a soggy Memorial Day as an ample of amount of moisture continues to stream into the region from the south, while interacting with a few upper level features along with a sea breeze. This will allow widespread showers and thunderstorms to move across the Suncoast. Parts of the Suncoast are under a ‘Marginal Risk’ with the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats include damaging winds, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out as wind shear and helicity values increase due to a developing area of low pressure over the southeast Gulf. Rainfall accumulation through Tuesday morning will range anywhere from 1.5′' - 4′' with higher amounts for areas that see strong thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out in the upper-70s and low-80s and winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.