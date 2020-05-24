FDOH reports over 51,700 confirmed coronavirus cases as the state celebrates Memorial Day

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has updated its latest COVID-19 statistics, confirming 51,746 positive COVID-19 cases involving 50,414 Florida residents.
The DOH also confirmed 2,252 deaths in its daily 11 a.m. update. It’s an increase of 15 fatal cases from yesterday’s total. Data in COVID-19 testing can be delayed due to multiple labs processing results at different rates.
Here are the latest case totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 988 Residents: 981 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 7
Conditions and Care Deaths: 91 Hospitalizations* Residents: 203 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 415 (42%) Female: 565 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 183 (19%) White: 641 (65%) Other: 70 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 87 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 222 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 630 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 129 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 590 Residents: 573 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 73 Hospitalizations* Residents: 161 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 65
Gender: Male: 240 (42%) Female: 332 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 43 (8%) White: 462 (81%) Other: 36 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 32 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 49 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 458 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 66 (12%)
