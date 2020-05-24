Child drowns at Siesta Key Public Beach on Sunday, deputies conducting death investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating a drowning that took place at Siesta Key Public Beach on Sunday evening.
This incident took place around 6:30 p.m.
Deputies say that witnesses advised that several children were seen struggling in the current that was approximately 100 yards offshore.
According to deputies, adults started swimming towards the children to help them. One child was brought to shore unresponsive and transported to a local hospital. This child later passed away.
Deputies say that all of the other children were treated at the scene and released.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900. An anonymous tip can also be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or online at the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website.
