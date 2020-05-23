Police: Florida boy, 9, shot by teenage uncle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested in Florida on suspicion he shot his 9-year-old nephew in the arm with a stolen gun.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the 16-year-old boy fled a motel where the shooting took place and discarded the firearm, but he was later identified by witnesses and arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department shortly after.
The firearm was also found. Police say the nephew was taken to a children’s hospital in St. Petersburg with non-life threatening injuries after the Friday incident.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.