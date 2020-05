🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Due to storms moving through the @CityofSarasota, our Officers are seeing flooding at:



⚠️ Tamiami Trail (US 41) from Gulfstream to 10th Street

⚠️Ringing Boulevard from Orange Ave to Osprey Ave



Please avoid flooded areas & stay off the roads if possible. pic.twitter.com/nDK1OQnLHW