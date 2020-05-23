Florida shortens stone crab season over industry objections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s $30 million stone crab industry is snapping mad over the state’s decision to reduce by five weeks the seven-month harvest season for what is widely considered a classic but expensive delicacy in the Sunshine State.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the shortened season and other new limits are necessary to sustain Florida stone crabs.
Commercial crabbers across Florida are pushing back, worried that new limits will cut their profit margins or even force them out of business.
It’s unclear how the new restrictions might affect next year’s table prices.
