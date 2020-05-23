First Alert Weather: Saturday, May 23, 2020 - Scattered to numerous showers and storms through Memorial Day

For tomorrow, skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing as a surge of moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico and interacts with good instability, a sea breeze and a few impulses. The main threats include gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours, which could create localized flooding for areas with poor drainage. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s, with feel-like temperatures in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-15 mph.