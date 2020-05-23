FDOH reports Florida now has over 50,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has updated its latest COVID-19 statistics, confirming 50,127 positive COVID-19 cases involving 48,814 Florida residents.
The DOH also confirmed 2,232 deaths in its daily 11 a.m. update. It’s an increase of 42 fatal cases from yesterday’s total. Data in COVID-19 testing can be delayed due to multiple labs processing results at different rates.
Here are the latest case totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 958 Residents: 952 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 6
Conditions and Care Deaths: 91 Hospitalizations* Residents: 203 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 402 (42%) Female: 549 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 182 (19%) White: 627 (66%) Other: 69 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 74 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 212 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 622 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 118 (12%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 576 Residents: 560 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 73 Hospitalizations* Residents: 161 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 66
Gender: Male: 231 (41%) Female: 329 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 42 (8%) White: 451 (81%) Other: 35 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 31 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 47 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 448 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 65 (12%)
