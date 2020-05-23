Bradenton school surprises its graduating seniors with a drive-thru graduation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School’s graduating high school seniors were greeted Saturday morning with graduation music, their photos on posters, and school faculty congratulating them on a job well done.
“I’m grateful that they were able to put something together since we couldn’t have a real ceremony. They really made it feel big”. says Trystan Brown, who is graduating senior.
Class of 2020 Seniors came back to school to pick up their diplomas, after wild school year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
“They have made history. There’s no other class that has ever had anything like that". says Dr. Jan Pullen, Saint Stephen’s Head of School.
Schools statewide spent nearly 3 months learning through distance learning. In a result. this caused graduates to miss out on senior traditions like prom and grad bash.
“But we really wanted to do something special. So we decided to have this drive-thru graduation and we kinda have gone all out”. laughs Dr. Pullen.
Students say they weren’t expecting any of this.
“I’ve actually been attending Saint Stephen’s since I was three. So it’s exciting to graduate and even though it’s not what we expected Saint Stephen’s went above and beyond to allow us to graduate”. says graduating senior Anika Kennedy.
When Michael Mills was asked how does it feel to be a graduate?
His response.
“Relieving. I actually feel relieved I don’t have any school anymore. It’s done now. I just got to get through college now!”
Dr. Pullen says 100% of Saint Stephen’s seniors are graduating this year.
