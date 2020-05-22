Police: 2 men arrested after sweet treats headed to ‘bake sale’ found to be laced with THC

Charlotte County, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men are behind bars after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office pulls over a vehicle for speeding, and finds an array of desserts, they say, were laced with THC. It happened Thursday on I 75 near mile marker 159.
According to a Sheriff’s office press release, upon pulling over the car, the driver, Shavon Morgan, was driving a rental car on a suspended license. The deputy also smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Shavon and his passenger David Joseph were asked if either has a medical marijuana card. Both denied having one.
When deputies further searched the car they found multiple items including:
- large cake weighing over 4 lbs testing positive for THC
- scale with marijuana residue
- plastic bag weighing 132.5 grams including 113 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes
- 27.1 grams of marijuana inside a device utilized to make pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes
- 109 bear-shaped bottles of THC drinks located inside a cooler
Inside an additional storage bin, deputies located the following items all testing positive for THC:
- Seven Captain Crunch treats individually packaged for a total of 684.1 grams.
- Seven Rice Crispy treats individually packaged for a total weight of 699.7 grams.
- Seven Trail Mix treats individually packaged for a total weight of 773.4 grams.
- Seven Coco puffs treats individually packaged for a total weight of 803.6 grams.
- Six Fruity Pebbles treats individually packaged for a total weight of 592.1 grams.
- Eight Fruit Loop treats individually packaged for a total of 835.1 grams.
- An aluminum tray with 53 individually packaged cake pops.
- 31 brownies and 7 cookies.
Deputies also found several items used in marketing a bakery business. Brand labels, serving trays and bags were also found. According to deputies the items were being transported to sell. Both suspects were arrested on drug charges and possession of drug paraphernalia.
