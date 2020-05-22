North Port Parks and Rec to stream July 4th fireworks

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port will be streaming their July 4th fireworks-only display!
If you want to see fireworks but maintain social distancing, you can virtually join via a livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksandRec/.
To adhere to CDC guidelines, the event plan for the annual Freedom Festival has been amended to a drive-in fireworks show that will be launched from the North Port High School site used in previous years.
Attendees will be invited to park in the lots at North Port High School, Heron Creek Middle School, and at Butler Park. Parking will open at 8 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.