Florida unemployment rate jumps to 12.9%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The state of Florida’s unemployment rate rose to 12.9% in April in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New figures released by the state show the the rate went up 8.5% from March’s 4.4%.
“Well obviously we knew it was going to be significant,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday morning in Jacksonville.
The April statistics reflect the more than 1.2 million jobless Floridians. According to the Department of Economic Opportunity that number as of Thursday the number of unemployed Floridians is now 1.5 million.
“It was 2.8% just two months ago in terms of the report. And then for this one. So I think what we have to do and one of the reasons why I wanted to do a safe, smart, step-by-step approach to recovery is that if we can get people back to work, get some confidence back in the communities you’ll start to see hopefully a lot of these jobs be recovered,” said Gov. DeSantis.
Locally Manatee and Sarasota counties both took a hit from the domino effect of the pandemic. Both ranking in the top 20 counties with the highest unemployment rate across the state.
Sarasota County went from 4.2% unemployment rate in March to 14.8% in April. The DEO reports 25, 438 people were reportedly unemployed in April within the county, of the 171, 832 in the labor force.
Manatee County went from 4.3% in March to 13.5% in April. DEO records show 21,820 people were unemployed in Manatee County in April of the 161, 474 people in the labor force.
Charlotte County went from 4.9% in March to 15.6% in April.
DeSoto County went from 4.6% in March to 7.4% in April.
Hillsborough County went from 4.2% in March to 12% in April.
