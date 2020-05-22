Florida DOH releases COVID-19 numbers ahead of Memorial Day weekend

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has updated its latest COVID-19 statistics, confirming 49,451 positive COVID-19 cases involving 48,150 Florida residents.
The DOH also confirmed 2,190 in its daily 11 a.m. update. It’s an increase of 46 fatal cases from yesterday’s total. Data in COVID-19 testing can be delayed due to multiple labs processing results at different rates.
These new updates come in advance of the Memorial Day weekend and re-opening of vacation rentals. Those going to the beach are required to practice social distancing.
Here are the latest case totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 946 Residents: 940 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 6
Conditions and Care Deaths: 90 Hospitalizations* Residents: 201 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 396 (42%) Female: 543 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 181 (19%) White: 613 (65%) Other: 68 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 78 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 206 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 614 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 120 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 565 Residents: 549 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 70 Hospitalizations* Residents: 158 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 66
Gender: Male: 225 (41%) Female: 324 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 39 (7%) White: 439 (80%) Other: 35 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 36 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 47 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 430 (78%) Unknown/No Data: 72 (13%)
