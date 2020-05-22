First Alert Weather: Increasing rain chances today and into next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Atmospheric moisture will combine with daytime heating and sea breeze winds to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms closer to the coast today. Over the next 48 hours the cut-off low located over the Ohio River Valley will finally lift north east and be absorbed into a trough before ejecting into the Atlantic. That will make room for an area of high pressure to expand across Florida and direct our winds out of a generally east direction. That east wind will direct our thunderstorms, which build inland along the sea-breeze fronts, to move closer to the coast today and into the weekend.