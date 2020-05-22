First Alert Weather: Increasing rain chances today and into next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Atmospheric moisture will combine with daytime heating and sea breeze winds to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms closer to the coast today. Over the next 48 hours the cut-off low located over the Ohio River Valley will finally lift north east and be absorbed into a trough before ejecting into the Atlantic. That will make room for an area of high pressure to expand across Florida and direct our winds out of a generally east direction. That east wind will direct our thunderstorms, which build inland along the sea-breeze fronts, to move closer to the coast today and into the weekend.
Next week we can add additional upper air energy that will increase cloud cover on Monday through Thursday. This will enhance the rainfall chances and bring a showers or two almost anytime. By the end of week some drier air will move in and reduce the rain chances.
