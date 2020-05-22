FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-75 Closed at Mile Marker 195 due to Brush Fire

I-75 Closed due to Median Fire in Venice (Source: Florida Dept. of Transportation)
May 22, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 9:31 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that all lanes of Interstate 75 in Venice are closed due to a fire in the median between the northbound an southbound lanes near Mile Marker 195.

According to Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, the fire grew to a 15-acre blaze.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted at Jacaranda Boulevard (Exit 193).

Southbound Traffic is being re-routed at State Road 681 (Exit 200).

Florida Department of Forestry hopes to have the fire extinguished soon. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

