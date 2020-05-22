FDLE explains why not every Floridian got a notification on Friday’s Amber Alert

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Amber Alert came to a tragic end when 9-year-old Alejandro Riley was found dead not far from where police say he was abducted, but many sleeping Floridians didn’t learn of the alert until they woke up.
Witnesses saw the abduction in the parking lot of a Miami Home Depot.
The alert was issued at midnight but many in Florida say they did not receive the statewide alert on their mobile phones. ABC7 reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to inquire why the alert was not sent out.
According to officials, the Wireless Emergency Alert is only activated between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
FDLE wrote, “We encourage those who would like to receive alerts by email or through text message to sign up at www.missingchildrenalert.com. Also please follow FDLE on social media as we post alerts immediately there 24-7.”
