DeSantis announces return of youth sports, camps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference in Jacksonville, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that activities for children can return this summer. The executive decision is effective immediately.
Citing low COVID-19 numbers in Florida’s youth, DeSantis made the move to open up to extracurricular sports and camps for children.
“We trust parents to use common sense,” said DeSantis.
Jacksonville Lenny Curry cited his own children’s struggles as they dealt with the loss of their own athletic activities. Children have been cooped up inside for months and need the exercise.
“Let kids be kids,” Curry told reporters.
Local officials can make decisions about programs in their area.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.